Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: To ensure maximum punishment for all the accused in May 28 gang rape case in Hyderabad, the state police on Thursday informed that commissioner CV Anand will be urging the Juvenile Justice Board to conduct a trial against the accused by considering them as adults and not minors.

"We will request the Juvenile Justice Board for trial against the Juvenile Conflict with Law (JCLs) as adults but not as minors to ensure they get maximum punishment, once we collect all the evidence against all the six accused including five JCLs in Jubleehills minor gang-rape case," said Hyderabad Police commissioner CV Anand.

Six people, including five juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the sexual assault of the 17-year-old girl on May 28. One juvenile was purportedly seen in videos misbehaving with the victim, but was not involved in the offence, police said.

He had already said that stringent sections of the law have been invoked against those involved in the heinous crime and the punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even the death penalty.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) also took to Twitter to welcome the police's decision and said, "I welcome and support the stand of @TelanganaCOPs (Telangana Police). If you are adult enough to commit a crime as heinous as rape, one must also be punished as an adult and not as a juvenile."

I welcome & support the stand of @TelanganaCOPs



If you are adult enough to commit a crime as heinous as rape, one must also be punished as an adult

& not as a juvenile https://t.co/Pp3ALBzbfx — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 9, 2022

The case is now under investigation and once the charge sheet is filed, a requisition will be made to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to make a recommendation that the five CCLs be tried as adults, police sources said adding "otherwise as juveniles they get only 3 years jail term".

Meanwhile, the police took custody of the adult accused lodged in a prison here, after a local court granted his custody. The police sought custodial interrogation of the accused as part of further investigation into the case, including for recreation of scene of offence. In a related development, the Juvenile Justice Board allowed a petition of the police, seeking custody of three CCLs for questioning them for four days from June 10.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a day-time party, was allegedly raped by five persons, including four juveniles, police had earlier said The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) after the suspects had offered to drop her home in the vehicle.

The police have also requested the Juvenile court to grant police custody of all five accused minors who are currently in the observation home. These six accused in the rape case were arrested by the police on Tuesday. Notably, according to the police, the victim girl had attended the party with her friends at Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills on May 28.



(With Agencies Inputs)

