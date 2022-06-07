Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: The Hyderabad Police on late Monday night booked BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao for sharing the photographs and videos of the Hyderabad gang-rape victim. The police booked Rao under Section 228 A (disclosure of identity)of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Abids Police Station on a complaint by a lawyer.

According to the police, the case against the BJP MLA was filed late Monday night and further action will be taken after seeking legal opinion. The case was registered three days after the BJP MLA from Dubbak released the stills and video allegedly showing an MLA's son in an intimate act with the victim of gang rape in a car.

Under Section 228 A of IPC whoever prints or publishes the name or any matter which may make known the identity of any victim of sexual assault shall be punished with imprisonment up to two years.

The MLA's action had come under flak with many on the internet condemning his action of revealing the identity of the victim. However, Rao denied that he revealed the name or identity of the victim and said that he wanted to make public the evidence about the alleged involvement of an AIMIM MLA's son in the incident.

The BJP leader said since police were derailing the investigation by giving a clean chit to the MLA's son, he released the video clip. He had on Monday said that he was ready to face the case. Rao, who is also a lawyer, claimed that he would submit to court all the evidence he has at an appropriate time.

The video clip went viral on social media after it was released by Raghunandan Rao at a news conference. Alleging that an AIMIM MLA's son was involved in the gang rape, he had said they have more evidence to prove the connection of the "MLA's son". Police on Monday also booked a couple of YouTubers for allegedly uploading the video.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub in Hyderabad on May 28 for a daytime party, was allegedly raped by five people, including three juveniles. The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) after the suspects had offered to drop her home in the vehicle, they said.

So far four people including three juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the case. The police are on the lookout for another suspect who is still at large. One of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan