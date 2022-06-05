Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: The Telangana Police on Sunday informed that the fourth accused in the high-profile Jubilee Hills Gang-Rape case has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the fifth accused in the case, who is still absconding. This came after two accused -- both juveniles -- were taken into custody on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the case. The fourth accused, the police said, is also a juvenile.

On Friday, another accused, identified as Saduddin Malik, was arrested in connection with the gang-rape case. The 17-year-old girl, who visited a pub in Hyderabad on May 28 for a daytime party, was allegedly gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police had said on Friday.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has ordered the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from the Chief Secretary and DGP of the state. "One more accused has been taken into custody, and now a total of four accused have been arrested. The fifth accused is still absconding", S Rajashekhar Reddy, Inspector Jubilee Hills, said.

The case took political colour after BJP and Congress demanded a CBI investigation into the matter to ensure an impartial probe. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar referred to media reports about the alleged involvement of kin of some politically influential people.

The BJP leader said it is the minimum responsibility of the state government to conduct a CBI inquiry when allegations surfaced about the involvement of family members of those belonging to AIMIM, a friendly party of the ruling TRS. He urged that pubs be closed in Telangana.

BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DGP Mahendar Reddy seeking the transfer of the case to CBI. Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also favoured conducting a CBI probe into the teenage girl's alleged rape.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao on Saturday released some videos and photos allegedly relating to the incident giving a new twist to the case. At a news conference on Saturday, the MLA released some photographs and videos purportedly showing the son of an MLA in an intimate act with the victim in a car. However, Rao also triggered an uproar by revealing the identity of the victim.

The MLA defended his action saying he had made the evidence public as police were shielding the son of an AIMIM MLA by giving him a clean chit. He also disputed the police's claim that the sexual assault happened in Innova and alleged that the video shows the sexual assault happened in a red colour Mercedes car.

The matter came to light after the father of the 17-year-old girl lodged a police complaint on May 31 stating that she might have been molested but she could not disclose what happened as she was in a state of shock.

Addressing a press conference on Friday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said a case on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered after the girl's father complained. However, based on the girl's statement, the case was altered by invoking IPC section 376D (gang rape) and other relevant sections of the POCSO Act, the police said.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan