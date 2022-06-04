Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: The Hyderabad Police on Saturday said it has arrested the second accused for the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in the city last week. On Friday, the it had arrested the first accused, identified as 18-year-old Saduddin Malik, and said that five people, including three minors, were involved in the gang-rape.

The police said the identity of the five accused was identified via CCTV footage. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said cops have traced another juvenile boy, who will be apprehended on Sunday.

"Hyderabad rape victim could not reveal anything about culprits. She only revealed one name and special teams were immediately formed to nab them. CCTV footage has been recovered. We have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim," Davis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Hyderabad Police also quashed media reports which claimed that Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali's son was involved in the incident.

What is this case?

The 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by five people inside a car in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area on May 28. The girl was returning home after a party following which she was picked up by the five accused and raped.

The matter, which brought back the memories of the horrendous December 2012 gang-rape incident in Delhi, came to the limelight after the girl's father filed a complaint.

Based on his complaint, a case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

"As per the standard operating procedure, after counseling the victim the police sent her to Bharosa Centre where lady officials made her comfortable and gave her confidence. It was only the next day that she revealed to the lady officials what happened and gave her statement," Davis was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

'Incident happened after they made her sit in car'

The incident took place after the five accused made the girl sit in their car outside, said the manager of the pub when asked about the alleged rape of the 17-year-old. He revealed that his pub was booked by a person Ishaan and had guaranteed 150 people for food and mocktails, as they had recently finished their exams.

"We provide security inside the premises, nothing can happen inside. The incident happened after they made her sit in their car outside," Pub Sai Kiran, the manager of Insomnia, told ANI.

"They had finished their exams and booked our place for 150 people only for food and mocktails- zero liquor. We completely seized our liquor and only then allowed the people inside."

"Later, 30 more people arrived and we provided security from our end. We also test the alcohol level of the guests who enter the premises. We did not allow the cigarettes either," he added.

BJP stages protest over 'coverup'

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest at Jubilee Hills Police Station on Friday over the alleged 'coverup' of the issue. The party workers were seen raising slogans against the government, demanding the arrest of the accused who belongs to politically influential families.

"Though the crime was committed six days ago, the police have not arrested anybody under pressure of MIM," BJP leader Chintala Ramachandra Reddy said, as reported by IANS.

Telangana govt assures action

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has assured that justice will be provided to the girl. It has directed the Hyderabad Police to take immediate and stern action, asking it not to "spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations".

"In the sad and shameful incident where a minor was raped, we stand by the family. I am confident Telangana Police will get to the bottom of it. We have a track record of Zero Tolerance when it comes to Women's safety," Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Kavitha tweeted.

