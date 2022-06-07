Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: The Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested all six accused including five juveniles and one major Saduddin Malik in connection with the Jubilee Hills gang rape which triggered outrage and political clashes in Telangana. The police have produced four juveniles before the juvenile home and the remaining two will be produced today. The arrested persons also include the minor son of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLA.

"All 5 juveniles along with 1 major have been arrested. Saduddin Malik is the only major. Of the accused, 4 have already been produced before Juvenile Home, the remaining 2 will be produced today," CV Anand CP, Hyderabad City, Telangana said.

The Hyderabad police said that among the six accused only five including one major Saduddin Malik were involved in the gruesome crime of rape and the sixth accused, who is a minor was not present in the Innova car at the time of the incident.

Now it has been reported by several media houses that the sixth accused is the son of AIMIM MLA and he was booked under the charges of sexual assault. Saduddin Malik, 18, was sent to judicial remand, while others were kept in the custody of juvenile court in the Nampally criminal court complex, the police said.

“While only five accused including Saduddin Malik were actually involved in the rape, the fifth minor who was arrested on Tuesday was not present when the gang rape of the girl took place. He got down from the car much before the heinous incident took place,” Police commissioner C V Anand said at a media briefing.

"No rape case was filed against the fifth juvenile", Anand said adding, "after going through the CCTV footage and the videos circulated in the social media, a case under Section 354 (outraging the modesty) and Section 323 (causing injuries) of the IPC, besides under POCSO Act, was filed against him".

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. Following the incident, the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against five accused involved in the case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan