New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 30 people have lost their lives since Tuesday across Telangana, including 19 deaths in Hyderabad alone due to rain-related incidents, which battered the state capital the most. The extremely heavy rainfall caused a deluge in Hyderabad and its suburbs and resulted in overflowing of lakes, tanks, rivulets and streams, inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road transport.

#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. Visuals from Reddy Colony, Champapet. pic.twitter.com/bOAWmWMPge — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

After learning about the devastating situation in the states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy following the heavy downpour in both the states resulting in casualties. PM Modi assured them all support and assistance from the Centre in rescue work.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the central government will provide all possible help to the two states.

In Hyderabad, where 19 people died, the deaths have been reported since Tuesday night following the heavy downpour which resulted in wall and house collapse incidents in different parts of the city. Three members of a family, including a child, died in a house collapse in Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad this morning, police said.

Ten people, including a toddler, died in two wall collapse incidents in Chandrayangutta police station limits. In another incident, a 40-year-old woman and her daughter died after the roof of their house fell on them at Ibrahimpatnam area here after a downpour on Tuesday night.

Dramatic visuals posted by news agency ANI showed severe water-logging at various parts of the city, including Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda andMusheerabad. Cars and can be seen drowned and some of them washed away in the water on roads of the Hyderabad.

Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggered water logging in parts of the city; visuals from Attapur Main Road and Musheerabad. (13.11) pic.twitter.com/FQ5HjIb5UH — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Most frightening video of a man being washed away in the force of the flood waters at #Barkas near #Falaknuma; not very sure if he could be rescued; unimaginable that regular roads can look like fast-flowing streams #HyderabadRains; video shared by Ruby channel #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/baCeqMYcUV — hyderabadmerijaan (@HMJ_MERIJAAN) October 14, 2020

#WATCH: A vehicle washes away in Dammaiguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rain in the city. #Telangana (13.11) pic.twitter.com/B6Jvyu665Z — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

According to official data on rainfall (from 8.30 am to 2100 hours on Tuesday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm of rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm of rainfall at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

The Indian Army has also joined the Telangana in carrying out rescue operations and flood relief and many stranded people have been shifted to safe places in Hyderabad.

#WATCH Hyderabad: State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department rescued people in Toli Chowki area, that has been water-logged due to incessant rain in the city. #Telangana (13.11) pic.twitter.com/39LOvayCD1 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

"The heavy and incessant rains for the last two days due to depression in the Bay of Bengal has resulted in the flooding of many residential areas of Hyderabad. Raising to the occasion the Army launched flood relief and rescue columns on 14 October 2020 in Bandlaguda area on requisition by the State Government," a press statement from the Defence Wing of the Government of India read.

Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to water-logging in different localities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state. Several trees and electricity poles were uprooted due to the deluge. The power supply was suspended in most parts of the state capital on Tuesday as a precaution.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains caused damage to roads and disrupted power supply at several places. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said 10 people had died in rain-related incidents over the past 48 hours.

Posted By: Talib Khan