Several people were injured in the fire that was reportedly caused by a chemical reaction at the factory.

Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: At least eight people were injured after a massive fire broke out at in Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd in Industrial Development Area in Telangana's Hyderabad.

Police and fire brigade officials have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire that was reportedly caused by a chemical reaction in the plant. Media reports suggest that several workers were present at the factory when the blast happened and many are still feared trapped inside the facility.

"A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on," news agency ANI quoted police officials as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma