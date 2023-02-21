Hyderabad Boy, 5, Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs, CCTV Captures Incident; Minister Assures Action

IN YET another case of a dog bite, a five-year-old child was mauled to death by street dogs in Hyderabad. The video of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera, shows 3 dogs mauling the boy in Amberpet, one of the oldest suburbs of Hyderabad. The deceased's father, identified as Gangadhar, worked as a security guard in the automobile workshop in the area.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao paid his condolences to the family of the deceased and asserted that they are trying to tackle the street dog menace in their municipalities.

"We've been trying to tackle street dog menace in our municipalities. We've created animal care centers and animal birth control centres. My sincere condolences to the family & we'll ensure that our best is done so that these incidents are not repeated", KT Rama Rao was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Our biological waste disposal also needs to be upped. So, we'll certainly do everything in our capacity. My sincere condolences to the family, I know I can't bring back the child. I'll do everything in my capacity so that this does not repeat again," he added.

In the CCTV video that surfaced online, the child, identified as Pradeep, can be seen walking down a street alone. Soon after, three dogs came and surrounded the child and rushed at him from both sides. After seeing the group of dogs, the child ran in fear and was later pushed to the ground by the dogs while they tried to come close to him. The child then tries to flee as the dogs started pulling at his clothes.

4-yr-old boy was killed today by stray dogs in Hyderabad. 21 deaths, over 2 lac dog bites in Kerala in 2022. What’s more effective? Castration of stray dogs or of dog activists?

pic.twitter.com/tPXAh5V99e — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) February 21, 2023

The child sustained injuries on his stomach and died before being treated at the hospital. The deceased was a resident of Erukala Basti in Bagh Amberpet. The officials informed the horrifying attack took place outside an automobile workshop where the boy’s father was working as a security guard.

In another similar incident, which took place in January, a Swiggy delivery executive sustained injuries and later died after jumping off the third floor of the building to escape from a dog attack in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area.