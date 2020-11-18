The WEF further stated that it has selected 36 cities from 22 countries and six continents to introduce a new global policy plan for smart cities developed by the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Four Indian cities feature among the 36 others from across the globe that have been selected as a pioneer for adopting the new technology safely as a part of the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance.

The four Indian cities which were selected by the World Economic Forum (WEF) include Bengaluru, Faridabad, Indore and Hyderabad. The WEF in a statement on Tuesday said that the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the adoption of new technologies by cities around the world as governments struggle to manage the spread of the deadly pathogen with constrained resources.

The WEF further stated that it has selected 36 cities from 22 countries and six continents to introduce a new global policy plan for smart cities developed by the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance. Apart from Indian cities, London, Moscow, Toronto, Brasilia, Dubai and Melbourne have also been selected by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The "pioneer cities" launched their activities on Tuesday at a global event broadcast by the Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's first smart cities event.

Attending the event, Telangana Minister of Urban Development, KT Rama Rao said, "We are keen to collaborate with the G20 cities in formulating policy frameworks to improve the quality of life of our citizens using emerging technologies."

As per the statement by the WEF, 'the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance has recruited 36 cities which will collaborate with global experts to enhance their city policies in areas ranging from privacy protection and cybersecurity to better services for differently-abled people and a better broadband coverage'.

Posted By: Talib Khan