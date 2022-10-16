'Hunger In India Is Not Growing, Other Nations Aren't Hungry': Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At Centre

A DAY after the centre rejected the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, which placed India at 107th position out of 121 countries, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Rahul Gandi who is currently holding meetings as a part of his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campaign took to Twitter and said, “India stands at 107th spot among 121 countries when it comes to hunger and malnutrition. Now the Prime Minister and his ministers would say - ‘The hunger in India is not growing, rather other nations are not hungry’."

भूख और कुपोषण में भारत 121 देशों में 107वें स्थान पर!



अब प्रधानमंत्री और उनके मंत्री कहेंगे, 'भारत में भुखमरी नहीं बढ़ रही है बल्कि दूसरे देशों में लोगों को भूख ही नहीं लग रही है।'



RSS-BJP कब तक असलियत से जनता को गुमराह कर, भारत को कमज़ोर करने का काम करेगी? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2022

“For how long would the RSS-BJP mislead the public and weaken the nation?” Gandhi questioned. The tweet was a reference to the finance minister's recent remark about the continuous fall in rupees.

Sitharaman on Saturday said that Indian Rupee performed much better than many other emerging market currencies in reference to the value of Rupees dropping against the USD.

Speaking at a media briefing on her official US visit, she explained that it was not the Rupees weakening rather USD was strengthening.

"First of all, I will look at it, not Rupee sliding and look at it as USD strengthening incessantly. So, obviously, all other currencies are performing against the strengthening of the USD. It is a matter of fact that Indian Rupee has probably stood this USD rates going up, exchange rate in favour of the USD. The Indian rupee has performed much better than many other emerging market currencies," she said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, India denied the Global Hunger index 2022 report, saying it suffers from serious methodological issues and chooses to deliberately ignore efforts made by Government to ensure food security for the population. The Ministry of Women and Child Development in a statement stressed that it is a consistent effort to taint India's image as a nation.

"A consistent effort is yet again visible to taint India's image as a nation that does not fulfil the food security and nutritional requirements of its population. Misinformation seems to be the hallmark of the annually released Global Hunger Index," read the statement.

"The index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues," it added.

(With inputs from ANI)