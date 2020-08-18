According to the Meerut police, two men, including the victim’s brother have been arrested based on her statement to the magistrate. The police said that the other accused is also a relative of the girl.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a woman in her early 20s was found bleeding in a canal on Monday evening with her throat and face slashed with a sharp weapon.

What was even more shocking was the people who surrounded her and instead of rushing the girl to the hospital, started filming her on their mobile phones and asked her questions while waiting for the police to arrive at the spot. However, as soon as the police reached the spot the injured girl was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.

According to the Meerut police, two men, including the victim’s brother have been arrested based on her statement to the magistrate. The police said that the other accused is also a relative of the girl.

The woman in her complaint alleged that she was attacked by the two men as her family is aggressively against her decision to marry someone she had been in a relationship with.

After the details of the incident emerged in media reports, the UP police was quick to put out an appeal and urged people to take responsible action after seeing the victim of the assault rather than filming videos.

"The time between someone getting injured and that person being taken to hospital is called 'golden hour'. It's a crucial time. The Supreme Court has ruled that anyone who takes such a person to the hospital will not be questioned. So I appeal to everyone, instead of making videos please take such a person to the hospital - please do not wait for the police to arrive," said senior police officer Avinash Pandey as reported by NDTV.

The horrific incident came days after the UP government announced to set up a new "Woman and Child Security Organization", as a response to the serious crimes reported against women in the state. The government said that the organisation will be headed by a police officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police - the second senior-most police rank.

In another shocking incident from the state, a teenage girl was allegedly raped by two men in Gorakhpur on Friday and her body was signed with cigarette butts. A day after another shocker came on Saturday where a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The girl’s body was found in a sugarcane field and two men from her village were apprehended.

Posted By: Talib Khan