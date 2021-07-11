According to preliminary investigation as reported by Dainik Jagran, an STF Sonipat Head Constable, named Devender, used to establish the connection between accused Dhaba owners with the local police at Murthal police station.

Sonipat/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Murthal, one among the most sought-after hang out spots for the people of Delhi-NCR, is back in headlines for all the wrong reasons. This week, on being tipped about a human trafficking racket involved in flesh trade, a set of Dhabas in Murthal were raided by Chief Minister ML Khattar’s flying team.

A total of three flying teams, under DSP Ajit Singh raided three dhabas in Murthal – Happy and Raja Dhaba as well as Hotel West Inn – where a total of 12 adults were found in obscene circumstances, Dainik Jagran reported. The Police said that twelve girls were arrested from the spot. Of all the arrested individuals, one girl each belongs to Uzbekistan, Turkey and Russia whereas the rest of them reportedly hail from Delhi.

STF havildar arrested, Murthal SHO suspended

A Special Task Force (STF) Head Constable has been arrested in the case following the preliminary investigation. The investigation reportedly found that most police personnel posted at Murthal Police station had the prior knowledge of the flesh trade that was ongoing in these Murthal dhabas. Following the preliminary investigation, Murthal SHO Arun Kumar was suspended. The DSP office has started the further investigation into the case.

Murthal Flesh trade investigation: What we know so far?

According to preliminary investigation as reported by Dainik Jagran, an STF Sonipat Head Constable, named Devender, used to establish the connection between accused Dhaba owners with the local police at Murthal police station. Following which, the investigation claims, the Dhaba owners got a free pass to commit the flesh trade related activities. The local police personnel at Murthal Police station knew about the extent of illegal flesh trade activities.

The accused Head Constable Devendra was also seen in the CCTV footage of Happy Dhaba, one of the dhabas which were raided by Chief Minister’s special flying team.

Murthal Police station did not respond to the calls made by Jagran English for a comment on the matter.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma