New Delhi | Jagran News Desk : The Narendra Modi government has slammed Amnesty International for accussing it of indulging in a "witch-hunt of human rights organisations". In a statment issued on Tuesday, the government said that the organisation has been involved in mala fide rerouting of money in contravention of extant legal provisions.

Accusing the human rights organisation of receiving illegal money, the government said Amnesty tried to circumvent the FCRA regulations inorder to remitt large amounts of money to four entities registered in India, by classifying it as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). A significant amount of foreign money was also remitted to Amnesty (India) without MHA’s approval under FCRA, it added.

"All the glossy statements about humanitarian work and speaking truth to power are nothing but a ploy to divert attention from their activities which were in clear contravention of laid down Indian laws. Such statements are also an attempt to extraneously influence the course of investigations by multiple agencies into the irregularities and illegalities carried out over the last few years," it said.

The government also said Amnesty is free to continue humanitarian work in India like many other organisations. However, the law of land does not allow interference in domestic political debates by entities funded by foreign donations

Earlier today, the international NGO announced it is halting all its activities in India due to freezing of its accounts and claimed that it is being subjected to an 'incessant witch-hunt' over unfounded and motivated allegations.

Amnesty India, in a statement, said the organisation has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work.

'The complete freezing of Amnesty International India's bank accounts by the Government of India which it came to know on 10 September 2020, brings all the work being done by the organization to a grinding halt,' it said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha