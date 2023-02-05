'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun': Congress To Ask PM Modi Three Questions Daily On Adani Group Stock Rout

AMID the ongoing row over the Adani, the Congress on Sunday asked the government three questions on the issue of Vinod Adani, Gautam Adani's brother, who was named in the Panama Papers and Pandora Papers. The "Grand Old Party" has questioned the government's claim of strong action against economic offenders.

The Congress party has posed three questions to the government, saying, "You and your government cannot hide from -- saying Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun."

The Congress has also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Adani issues.

"Days after Adani Scam, PM Modi is silent on his mitra Adani.Despite his love for saying his 'Mann ki Baat', avoids talking about the Adani scandal. Why is he scared?? The nation eagerly awaits his "Mann ki Baat" on Adani," the Congress party tweeted.

Days after Adani Scam, PM Modi is silent on his mitra Adani.



Despite his love for saying his 'Mann ki Baat', avoids talking about the Adani scandal.



Why is he scared??



The nation eagerly awaits his "Mann ki Baat" on Adani. pic.twitter.com/O2qQCmNkYF — Congress (@INCIndia) February 5, 2023

In the past few days, the sessions in the parliament have witnessed an uproar as the opposition parties have demanded an investigation in the case. Congress has demanded a probe monitored by the court or a joint parliamentary committee.

Following the developments in the issue, the Grand Old Party has asked why no central agency has yet investigated the allegations raised against the Adani group when his brother, Vinod Adani, was named in the Panama Papers and Pandora Papers.

Amid allegations against Adani Group, Modi govt's deafening silence suggests collusion. Congress to ask PM Modi three questions daily, starting today.



MP & General Secretary (Comm.) AICC, Shri @Jairam_Ramesh issued a statement.



Here's today's 3 questions... pic.twitter.com/b4CmfmMvYr — Congress (@INCIndia) February 5, 2023

"He (Vinod Adani) is alleged to have engaged in 'brazen stock manipulation; and 'accounting fraud' via a vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities'. What does the fact that a business entity you are well acquainted with faces serious allegations tell us about the quality and sincerity of your investigations?" The Congress said

“Over the years you have misused agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to intimidate your political opponents and to punish business houses that do not fall in line with your cronies’ financial interests. What action has been taken, if ever, to investigate the serious allegations made over the years against the Adani Group? Is there any hope of a fair and impartial investigation under you?" -- the Congress's second question.

"How is it possible that one of India's largest business groups, one that has been allowed to build monopolies in airports and seaports, could have escaped serious scrutiny for so long despite persistent allegations? Other business groups have been harassed and raided for much less. Was the Adani Group essential to a dispensation that has profitted from 'anti-corruption' rhetoric all these years?" the third question posed by Congress is.