New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently made it compulsory for all vehicles, sold before April 2019, to have High-Security Number Plates (HSRP) and Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers. In line with the new notification, the Delhi Traffic started fining the violators travelling without HSRP from Tuesday. The violators should be fined of Rs 10,000 under the amended Motor Vehicle Act, however, the fine has been compounded to Rs 5,500. At least 250 vehicles were challaned on Tuesday by the Delhi Traffic Police for the violating the new legislation.

However, those who have already applied for the HSRP and colour-coded fuel stickers, will not be challaned. People who have already applied must have to show the acknowledgement receipt of the application. According to a report in Jagran, around 40,000 vehicle owners have already applied for the HSRP and colour-coded stickers in the national capital.

So as the government mandates HSRP and Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers on vehicles, here's everything you need to know about the new high-security number plates:

What is HSRP?

A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) comes with a hot-stamped chromium-based hologram of Ashoka Chakra on the top left corner which is blue in colour and precisely measures 20mm x 20mm. The HSRP is made up of aluminium and is fixed using two non-reusable locks on the vehicle. The HSRO is also equipped with a 10-digit PIN (permanent identification number) which is engraved by using laser technology on the number plate. On the registration numerals, a hot-stamped film is applied and also has letters bearing the inscription 'India'. Once the HSRP is fixed, it is then electronically linked to the vehicle, by which the authorities can get the details of the vehicle. The HSRP also helps in keeping track of vehicles and makes it easier to trace a lost or stolen vehicle.

What is Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers?

The HSRP comes with colour-coded fuel stickers for vehicles plying in Delhi-NCR which would indicate the nature of the fuel used in them. While light blue stickers are used in vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel, orange stickers are put on diesel-run vehicles. These colour-coded stickers have details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

What is the use of HSRP?

The registration plates used earlier in the vehicles are easy to tamper with and can also be changed easily making it more difficult to track in case the vehicle is stolen. However, the new HSRP comes with non-removable snap-on locks and will be difficult to replace by anyone. Through HSRP, the details of the vehicle such as chassis number, engine number will be stored in a proper centralized database. These details along with the 10-digit PIN will also help the authorities in identifying the stolen vehicles. HSRP will also provide a uniform pattern of displaying the motor vehicle registration number on all vehicles.

Who will install an HSRP in my vehicle?

The HSRP is affixed on the vehicles by private vendors and automobile dealers that have been identified and approved by the state transport authorities. The vehicle owner has to provide the details of the vehicle, such as chassis number, engine number etc, to the vendor in order to get an HSRP affixed on his/her vehicle. The process also helps in preventing the counterfeiting of te number plates.

What is the cost of HSRP?

The price of an HSRP differs from state to state as the Central government has not capped the price of the new number plate. On average, an HSRP could cost Rs 400 for two-wheelers, while the price can go up to Rs 1,100 for four-wheelers depending upon the category of the vehicle. The colour-coded stickers can be fitted for Rs 100 for vehicles with an HSRP.

Where can the HSRPs be purchased?

For vehicle owners in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, bookmyhsrp.com is a dedicated portal to purchase HSRP and colour-coded fuel stickers. The website has been authorized by the govt to provide HSRPs. Information like vehicle registration number, chassis number, and engine number will be needed to book an appointment and get

Steps to get your HSRP:

Step 1: Visit bookmyhsrp.com

Step 2: Open High-Security Registration Plate with Colour Sticker link

Step 3: Choose Vehicle Type - Four Wheelers/Two-Wheelers

Step 4: Choose the brand of your car

Step 5: Select the state based on the registration number of your vehicle

Step 6: Choose from the two options - Private or Commercial Vehicle

Step 7: Select Fuel Type - Petrol/Diesel/CNG/Electric

Step 8: Fill the required details of the vehicle for booking an appointment

Step 9: You can choose from the two options - 1. If you want the HSRP to be delivered at home (which costs an additional Rs 250) 2. visit the dealer/centre for the high-security registration plate and colour sticker

Step 10: Choose the date and time from the available slots

Step 11: Make the payment online and you will get the acknowledgement receipt.

Step 12: Save the receipt and show to the traffic police official when asked for it.

Posted By: Talib Khan