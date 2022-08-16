How You Should Store Tricolour After Independence Day Celebrations | Explained

India on Monday celebrated 75 years of Independence. the day was celebrated with great enthusiasm with citizens proudly taking part in government campaigns under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The celebrations for the same are now over and now it is the time to take down all the National Flags that were put up by the citizens of the country.

The Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It is the symbol of our national pride. The Flag Code of India is 2002, an attempt to bring together all such laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for the guidance and benefit of all concerned.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture earlier this month issued step-by-step guidelines on how to fold the Flag.

Step 1: Place the flag horizontally.

Step 2: Fold the saffron and green bands under the middle white band.

Step 3: Fold the white band in such a way that only the Ashoka Chakra is seen with the parts of saffron and green bands.

Step 4: Carry the folded flag on your palms or arms to store it.

Always remember to follow the proper way to hoist, fold & store the Tiranga, in accordance with the Flag Code of India.



Bring the Tiranga home & pin it on https://t.co/V1BBbgcOxV#AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/xuSxHVHREa — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 9, 2022

As per the Flag Code, the Flag “shall not be used or stored in such a manner as may damage or soil it”. The Flag Code says that the Flag “shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water”.

The Flag Code also says that “when the Flag is in a damaged or soiled condition, it shall not be cast aside or disrespectfully disposed of”.

It “shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or by any other method consistent with the dignity of the Flag”.

There are also guidelines on the incorrect display of the Flag. As per the guidelines, a damaged or disheveled Flag shall not be displayed.

The Flag should not be displayed with the "saffron" down and it shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water.

The Flag code of India came into effect on January 26, 2002.