New Delhi | Piyush Aggarwal/ Anurag Mishra: Globally, we are moving towards using more and more renewable energy sources, thereby reducing dependency on coal. This is especially true for some of the big countries in the world. This effort is proving to be useful to overcome the dangerous situation of air pollution.

For instance, countries like Germany, Britain, and Australia have seen significant increases in their electricity generation using wind and solar power. Governments worldwide are significantly distancing themselves from fossil fuels and relying more on renewable sources as a significant source of electricity generation.

In the first half of 2020, the share of wind and solar power has generated 10 per cent of global electricity. This figure was merely 5 per cent five years ago. This information has been revealed in Ember's report, which is an independent climate think tank.

Ember has analyzed national electricity generation for 48 countries making up 83% of global electricity production. According to the report, India is also producing 10 per cent of its electricity using wind and solar power, while the US makes 12 per cent.

In contrast, China, Japan, and Brazil are producing 10 per cent of its electricity using wind and solar power. At the same time, countries like Turkey are at 13 per cent, while the European Union is at 21 per cent, and the United Kingdom is producing 33 per cent of their electricity with wind and solar power.

After signing the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, many countries doubled the electricity generation from solar and wind power, whereas India has almost tripled its share. The share of China, Japan, and Brazil increased from four per cent to ten per cent in five years, while that of the US increased from 6 per cent to 12 per cent. At the same time, India's share of electricity generation from solar and wind power was 3.4 per cent in 2015, increasing to 10 per cent.

As per the report, coal generation fell by 8.3 per cent in the first half of 2020. Interestingly, India's coal plant usage also fell as low as 42% in April and May, averaging 51% this year. Scientists have warned in the past that if the fast-growing emissions around the world are not reduced, they can have disastrous consequences. Already, disasters like floods, droughts, storms, monsoon changes have increased considerably, and their nature is becoming more destructive.

