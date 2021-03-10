CoWin Registration: Registering for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Aarogya Setu app is a 15-minute task and all you need is valid Identity Proof, a mobile and a stable internet connection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India started the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive on March 1, in which people over 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbid health conditions are getting the vaccine jabs at various private and government vaccine centres across the country. There are 20 comorbid conditions listed by the government to qualify you for the vaccine.

India's vaccination drive, which is dubbed as the world biggest inoculation drive against the COVID-19 started on January 16 and since then over 2.43 crore (2,43,67,906) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions across the country.

Those who want to get the vaccine jab in the country can register for an appointment in vaccination centres through CoWin portal, which was launched by the government that links every vaccine dose to its recipient and Aarogya Setu app, which was set up earlier in 2020 for contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Registering on the Aarogya Setu app is a 15-minute task and all you need is valid Identity Proof, a mobile and a stable internet connection.

Here's how you can register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Aarogya Setu app

Step 1: Download the Aarogya Setu app. Make sure that it is updated and correctly displays your Covid status.

Step 2: After opening the app, tap on ‘CoWin’ at the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Vaccination’ among the 4 given options.

Step 4: Finish the mobile verification

Step 5: Finish Identity verification. Fill in personal details like age and gender and correct details of the ID proof which you will bring to the vaccination centre.

Step 6: Citizens over 60 are eligible and those within the age bracelet of 45-59 will have to upload a medical certificate to prove their comorbidity.

Step 7: Select vaccination centres by state, district, pin code, date and availability.

Step 8: Click on the ‘Book’ option to proceed.

Step 9: A message will be sent to your registered phone number with the details of the appointment

Here's how you can register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine through CoWin portal

Step 1 | Log in to cowin.gov.in and enter your mobile number

Step 2 | An OTP will be sent to your mobile number

Step 3 | Click on the verify button after entering the OTP

Step 4 | After you enter the OTP, the Registration for Vaccination page will open up

Step 5 | Enter details, such as your photo ID proof, asked by the Registration for Vaccination page. It will also ask if you have any comorbidities. This can be answered by clicking on 'yes' or 'no'

Step 6 | Once the details are entered for registration, click the "Register" button at the bottom right

Step 7 | A confirmation message will be sent on your registered mobile number on successful registration

Step 8 | Once the registration is done, you will be shown the "Account Details". You can schedule your appointment from the "Account Details" page

Step 9 | Click on the schedule appointment button and schedule your appointment as per your wish.

