New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Superstar SRK’s son Aryan Khan has been granted bail in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The 23-year-old who was arrested by NCB on October 3 has been granted bail after 3 days of hearing in the court. Along with Aryan Khan, Bombay High Court also Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Former AG Mukul Rohatgi after the hearing said, The court has granted bail to all three and,” The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday.”He expressed happiness over the order and said, "For me, it is a regular case - to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail,” reported ANI.

“Aryan Khan's Arrest Is A Direct Infringement Of Constitutional Guarantees,” Former AG Mukul Rohatgi had argued for Bail yesterday Before Bombay High Court.

Here take a look at quotes of Former AG Mukul Rohatgi from Aryan Khan’s Bail hearing on October 28:

"There was no recovery from me. Though I say I was not aware of what he was carrying. But what is being put on me is commercial quality through conspiracy,” Mukul Rohatgi made rejoinder submission for Aryan Khan.

Former Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi mentioned, “Aryan Khan knew nobody on the ship except for Arbaaz & Achit. "Achit was arrested after 4 days. He was said to be dealer & had 2.4 gms (of drug). A dealer should have 200 gms.”

Former AG Mukul Rohatgi added, “Their case is if it is not a coincidence, but a conspiracy. There has to be meeting of minds. Say a telephone call between all 8. So apart from Arbaaz, none of these chaps has to do anything with me.

The former AG said during the hearing that there was "no case of possession of drugs" against Aryan Khan, he was arrested wrongly, and "it was a fit case for bail".

“There is no material except the 67 statement.. Unless I know, and I have a truck with them. That we are going to party in the middle of the sea. Says it should be known who is carrying what..you carry ecstasy,”Former AG Mukul Rohatgi signed off.

Aryan Khan, Merchant, and Dhamecha were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy, and abetment but now has been granted bail.

