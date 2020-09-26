During his virtual address at the UNGA, PM Modi also asked the UN "how much longer India would be kept out of the global agency's decision-making structure".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and highlighted the fact that the UN needs to introspect its processes and called for "reforms" and "changes in reactions".

During his virtual address at the UNGA, PM Modi also asked the UN "how much longer India would be kept out of the global agency's decision-making structure". He said that the UN enjoys an "unparalleled" respect between 1.3 billion Indians, noting that the country is "concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion".

"For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations? How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world?" PM Modi questioned.

He highlighted the fact that India always worked for the interests of humankind and is not driven by its own self-interests and said that it has lost maximum number of soldiers in UN peace-keeping missions.

PM Modi further said that "India's partnerships are always guided by this very principle and any gesture of friendship by it towards one country is not directed against any third country".

"When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world," he said.

PM Modi hails India's vaccine production capability

Speaking about the ongoing coronavirus crisis, PM Modi lauded India's vaccine production capability and said that it will be used to help all humanity in fighting this pandemic. He also raised questions on UN's response in combating COVID-19 and called for reforms at the global body.

"As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," PM Modi said.

PM Modi pushes for self-reliant India in post-pandemic world

PM Modi also enunciated government's ambitious Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign and said a self-reliant India will be a "force multiplier" for the global economy. He said India's experiences and its developmental journey marked with its ups and downs will only add to strengthening the path to global welfare.

"Following the mantra of 'Reform-Perform-Transform', India has made great efforts to bring about transformation in the lives of millions of its citizens," PM said.

'India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity'

Talking about global terrorism, he said that India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values which include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering.

He also explained that from India's ‘Neighbourhood First Policy' to views on the Indo-Pacifc region, the country has always worked for the interests of humankind.

"India's experiences, and India's developmental journey marked with its ups and downs will only add to strengthening the path to global welfare," he said.

"In its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences with the world," he added.

This year's high-level UN General Assembly is being held in a largely virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, introduced PM Modi's pre-recorded statement from the General Assembly Hall.

