How Made In India F-INSAS, Nipun, And LCA Enhance Army's Operationality Amid LAC Standoff | Explained

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handing over the Indigenous Equipment to the Indian Army during an event. (Photo: ANI)

In a bid to make the Indian defence sector atmanirbhar (self-reliant), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday handed over multiple indigenous weapons to the Indian Army. Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Lieutenant General Harpal Singh were present at the ceremony as Singh handed home-grown military hardware to the Army.

"These systems will enhance the operational preparedness of the Army and help them to deal with future challenges," Singh tweeted.

One of the new pieces of equipment received by the Army is 'Future Infantry Soldier as a System' (F-INSAS), which is aimed at modernising infantry and enhancing the operational capability of the soldier. Under this, infantry soldiers will be equipped with three primary sub-systems.

The first system is the AK-203 - a Russian-origin gas-operated assault rifle - with day and night holographic and reflex sights. The sights are mounted on the weapon and also on the helmet to enable 360-degree visibility and accuracy in operational conditions. Besides, the soldiers will also be equipped with multi-mode hand grenades along with multi-purpose knives.

The F-INSAS will be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi in a joint venture between India and Russia.

Besides the F-INSAS, Singh also handed over the anti-personnel mine 'Nipun', which will replace the vintage NMM 14 mines. Around 7 lakh of these mines would be provided to the Army, manufactured by the Indian private sector industry.

It has been developed by the Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment. According to the Defence Ministry, Nipun will enhance the protection provided to the troops on the borders as it is more potent and effective than the existing ones.

The Landing Craft Assault (LCA), a patrol boat, was also given to the Army on Tuesday. These boats will help in surveillance and enhance the Army's overall combat capability, especially along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

These boats are equipped with advanced surveillance gadgets and other equipment and are being deployed to keep a strict vigil over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh.

The 134-km-long lake at an altitude of 13,900 feet is considered strategically significant. China controls around two-thirds of the lake. Last year, the Army ordered 12 LCA boats to strengthen its existing fleets of vessels.

"The LCA is much more versatile and has overcome the limitations of launch, speed, and capacity. It has enhanced the capability to operate across the water obstacles in eastern Ladakh," the Defence Ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)