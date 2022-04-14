New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to develop and implement a solution that uses reader data to make editorial decisions faster and relevant to the newsroom, Jagran New Media (JNM) - the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan Limited (JPL) - had announced a partnership with MightyHive and Tatvic for the Google News Initiative (GNI) APAC Data Lab program.

Bringing data practices into the newsroom is one of the biggest challenges for publishers of all scales. JNM used a content planning solution to improve user engagement across valuable user segments by making informed decisions for content strategy and enabling editorial teams to track how different user segments interacted with content on their platform.

Here's everything you need to know about the Google's case study on Jagran New Media and how it defied all odds to increase its user engagement:

What was the aim of the project?

The goal of the project was to increase reader engagement using new data capabilities. The first step was to identify the audience and their behaviour. From there, Tatvic could provide a solution that measured the data and displayed it in a dynamic dashboard, ensuring relevant stakeholders could understand how content is performing and gain insights that would guide future decisions.

Tatvic also created the dashboard after which MightyHive identified practices to help JNM's editorial team, allowing for accountability and education to motivate the success of the new solution.

In the next step, the project teams identified that further processing optimisation would be needed to ensure the newly created solution was cost efficient. Once the dashboard was made, Google and MightyHive ensured that it operated as efficiently as possible.

Google and MightyHive uncovered opportunities to increase efficiencies and account configuration by redesigning the data and table structure. These steps resulted in 95 per cent cost savings by:

- Prescribing corrective measures for advanced logging for BigQuery sink and eliminating incompatible features to optimise data processed to run queries.

- Guiding the teams in building a cost estimation for the queries and deploying data usage charts to populate data consumed against each unique query.

- MightyHive also trained the editorial teams on cost and prudent usage aided by a cost monitoring dashboard Tatvic developed.

In the next step, Jagran needed to understand how it could best weave new data-informed decision-making into business operations at all levels of the organisation. Team buy-in, through education, helped make the case for change and bring teams along by facilitating agreement on desired outcomes. In addition to training on how to use the dashboard, Jagran was also educated on how to get the most out of the provided insights with the ROSA framework, which provides guidance on editorial decision-making based on content performance.

Meanwhile, MightyHive also identified change leaders and created a fail-safe environment for experimentation, which enabled the editorial team to experiment with data-driven approaches.

Before these training and workshops, only 53.3 per cent of surveyed staff said they understood the data they were seeing. After completing the education process, 100 per cent of those surveyed said their new dashboards are easy to understand and more useful than other tools that they have access to. Editorial teams increased their daily use of these dashboards by almost 50 per cent.

Results:

In the three months of using the content planning solution, Jagran observed a significant increase in engagement by Brand Lovers, their most valuable segment.

Bharat Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JNM, said introducing a data-driven environment that helps the editors to monitor and understand content performance across different audience segments was the key challenge.

"What we were doing at the beginning of this process was chasing after the [page views] and clicks from trending news pieces — because that’s where the biggest numbers are. [By implementing Editorial Insights], we were able to shift strategy toward developing higher quality content pieces that would drive deeper engagement and subscriptions from our audiences that matter," he said.

Click here to read the detailed GNI report.

Watch the GNI report here:

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma