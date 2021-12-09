New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the nation is mourning the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who were killed in the Coonoor helicopter accident, the only survivor in the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, is battling for life at the military hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. Singh, who is a Shaurya Chakra recipient, is said to be in critical condition and is on a life support system.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital“, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a series of Tweets.

This is not the first time that Group Captain Varun Singh has survived a tragic accident. Earlier, in 2020, Varun Singh had a narrow escape while he was flying a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, that faced a system failure while landing. Varun Singh lost the control of the aircraft following the glitch in the system. The IAF fighter plane viciously started pitching up and down, going to the extremities of G limits. This was an unprecedented catastrophic failure that had never occurred before.

However, Singh gained control over the aircraft, but shortly he again lost control at about 10,000 feet. In such circumstances, pilots have the liberty to abandon the aircraft. But, Varun Singh showed extraordinary courage and safely landed the fighter aircraft. It was because of this incident that Singh was awarded Shaurya Chakra for his quick decision-making, composure, and professionalism.

“This was an unprecedented catastrophic failure that had never occurred. There was a rapid loss of altitude… with the aircraft pitching up and down viciously going to the extremities of G limits. Despite being in extreme physical and mental stress in an extremely life-threatening situation, he maintained exemplary composure and regained control of the aircraft, thereby exhibiting exceptional flying skills,” Singh's Shaurya Chakra citation said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha