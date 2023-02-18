How EC Decided To Allot Shiv Sena Name, Bow And Arrow Symbol To Eknath Shinde | Explained

IN A major jolt for Uddhav Thackeray, the party, Shiv Sena, founded by his father and Maharashtra stalwart Balasaheb Thackeray, is no more with him and his family as the Election Commission on Friday allotted the party name -- Shiv Sena -- and its bow and arrow symbol to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde whose coup nearly eight months ago led to the fall of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and started a political crisis in Maharashtra.

In a unanimous order on the six-month-old petition filed by Shinde, the three-member Commission said it had relied on the numerical strength of the party in the legislative wing, where the chief minister enjoyed the support of 40 of the 55 MLAs and 13 of the 18 Lok Sabha members. The Commission said it applied the principles of the 'Test of Party Constitution' and the 'Test of Majority' while finalising the order.

On what grounds EC allotted Shiv Sena's name and symbol to the Shinde faction?

- Test of Party Constitution

Announcing the big decision, the Election Commission observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is "undemocratic". It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. "Such party structures fail to inspire confidence," the EC said.

"The Constitution of Shiv Sena amended in 2018 is not given to ECI. Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by the Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission," the ECI added.

The ECI observed that the undemocratic norms of the original Constitution of Shiv Sena, which was not accepted by the Commission in 1999 have been brought back in a surreptitious manner further making the party akin to a fiefdom.

- Test of Majority

Another reason for allotting Shiv Sena to the Shinde faction was the majority Eknath Shinde garnered. As per the Election Commission, 40 MLAs supporting Shinde got 36,57,327 votes out of a total of 47,82440 which account for 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of 55 winning MLAs in the 2019 Assembly Elections. Whereas, the 15 MLAs supporting the Uddhav Thackeray faction got 11,25113 votes, 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of winning 55 MLAs.

Further, as against 90,49,789, total votes polled by Shiv Sena in the General election to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra in 2019 (including the losing candidates), votes polled by 40 MLAs supporting the Shinde faction come to 40 per cent whereas votes polled by 15 MLAs supporting the Uddhav Thakre faction come to 12 per cent of total votes.

"The 13 MPs supporting the Shinde faction garnered 74,88,634 votes out of a total of 1,02,45143 votes i.e 73 per cent of votes polled in favour of 18 MPs in the general election to the Lok Sabha, 2019. This contrasts with 27,56,509 votes garnered by 5 MPs supporting Uddhav Thakre faction (although claimed 6 and affidavits filed by only 4) i.e 27 per cent of votes polled in favour of 18 MPs," the Commission stated.

"Further, as against 1,25,89064, the total votes polled by Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha election, 2019 (including the losing candidates), votes polled by 13 MPs supporting the Shinde faction come to 59 per cent whereas votes polled by 5 MPs (claimed 6 whereas affidavits of only 4) supporting the Uddhav Thakre faction comes to 22 per cent," the Commission added.

(With Agencies Inputs)