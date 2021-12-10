Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: The Gujarat High Court on Thursday came heavily on Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) over its drive against the stalls selling non-veg food items on the streets. The Gujarat High Court, taking strong note of the drive, questioned "how can you stop people from eating what they want" outside their homes.

The Gujarat High Court's stern remarks came while disposing of a petition filed by nearly 20 street vendors claiming the AMC's recent anti-encroachment drive was targeted at handcarts selling non-vegetarian food items, an allegation denied by the civic body.

At one point, Justice Biren Vaishnav, who was hearing the petition, got agitated and asked the AMC "What is your problem? How can you decide what I should eat outside my house? How can you stop people from eating what they want? Suddenly because someone in power thinks that this is what they want to do?"

Through the petition, street vendors from Ahmedabad, whose handcarts were seized by the BJP-ruled AMC, alleged the drive against vendors selling egg and non-veg food items was launched in the city after an elected representative in Rajkot city gave a negative opinion about such food being sold on roads.

Advocate Ronith Joy, appearing for petitioners, termed the AMC's move as an act of "bigotry" and claimed the civic body has removed the handcarts selling non-veg food on the ground they are not maintaining hygiene. Joy stated that non-veg vendors were singled out for eviction on the ground that the food they were serving is not vegetarian food.

Agitated by the submission, Justice Vaishnav said, "Will the Municipal Commissioner decide what I will eat? Tomorrow they will tell me not to drink sugarcane juice because it will cause diabetes. Or tell me that coffee is bad for health."

When advocate Satyam Chhaya, appearing for the AMC, denied allegations saying the drive is meant only to remove the encroachment, Justice Vaishnav said, "You are doing it in the garb of encroachment because you don't like non-veg. Its always about the convenience of the respondent. Don't do it to satisfy someone's ego."

In his reply, supported by photographs, Chhaya stated the petition has been filed under misconception as "there was no drive to remove all non-veg stalls. It was all about removing encroachment on roads, which was hindering traffic or pedestrian movement. We have not singled out anyone."

Referring to a photo submitted along with the affidavit, Chhaya told the court that the vendors had to be removed as they had occupied an entire footpath. "This hampers the AMC's drive to enforce traffic regulation. It is also in compliance with previous court orders mandating that such drive should be taken up in accordance of law without any bias against a particular group of people as alleged," noted Chhaya.

After taking into consideration the AMC's assurance that the drive is only against encroachment irrespective of food these handcarts are selling, Justice Chhaya disposed of the petition.

Civic bodies of Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad had earlier announced to remove non-veg food carts from city roads. However, after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel overruled such a move by local civic bodies, saying the state government has no problem with what people want to eat, the drive against non-veg food carts was converted into an "anti-encroachment" campaign.

However, civic bodies were later told by BJP state leadership not to take any actions against street food carts. All the civic bodies of the state are ruled by the BJP.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan