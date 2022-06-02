New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's aviation regulator, DGCA has fined Vistara Airlines Rs 10 Lakh for violation of take-off and landing clearance. The Tata-SIA airline was fined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation after a flight filled with passengers was landed by a pilot without proper training in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. While doing so, DGCA stressed that the act was a serious breach for it risked the security of flyers.

According to DGCA, the pilot who landed the flight was a first officer who didn't get the requisite training in a simulator first. As per the rules of the Aviation industry, this training is conducted for the first officer to land the aircraft on the simulator before they can do it at the aircraft with passengers on board.

This aircraft was landed at Indore airport by the first officer without him or the captain being trained at the simulator, which is a serious violation endangering the lives of the passengers on board.

"Vistara has been fined by DGCA for violation of takeoff and landing clearance given to first officers without conducting any training. A penalty of ten lakh has been levied on the airline for the said lapse. It was detected during a landing in Indore," DGCA

"A captain is trained at simulator before he/she can give landing to the first officer. Aircraft was being landed by the first officer without the captain or the first officer training at the simulator," informed DGCA.

"It is a serious violation endangering the lives of the passengers on board," added DGCA.

Till now, the airline in question, Vistara has refused to give a statement over the said incident.

Earlier, the DGCA had imposed a fine of Rs.10 lakh on SpiceJet for training 737 Max aircraft pilots on a faulty simulator on Monday.

A senior DGCA official informed that during simulator surveillance by DGCA at CSTPL Greater Noida on March 30, 2022, it was observed that there was an MMI (Missing Malfunction Inoperative Item ) for the B737 Max with respect to the Stick shaker on the P2 side, being inoperative since 17th March 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh