New Delhi | Agastyaa Gupta: FIFA with a twist. Four New Delhi high school students have come together to do their bit in fighting this lethal wave of Covid-19. Sabeer Bhullar and his friends were struggling to think of ways to help out as minors. This initiative was born during one of his FIFA gaming sessions with his friends. Since all of them were at home, they were always thinking of creative ways to entertain themselves. He suggested organising a virtual FIFA tournament where people could pay Rs 500 to register themselves. So many of them came together to play some matches in the safety of their homes. All proceeds from this tournament was to be donated to the Hemkunt Foundation for immediate Covid relief. There were millions of people looking for oxygen cylinders and medicines and while he was not equipped to provide those, he wanted to collectively donate to the right hands.

They have started off small as they were’nt anticipating so many people showing interest, but now are working on a plan to organise this tournament at a larger scale where more people can combine their love for gaming and help society. They have collected Rs 36,000 until now, and they foresee collecting a bigger amount in the future. The media coverage will help them spread the word faster, no amount of donations are enough to help India’s devastating Covid situation right now but they want to do all they can to even slightly improve the situation.

