New Delhi | Agastyaa Gupta: Often people have noble intentions to do good but are unable to act on them. This inaction may be a result of insufficient knowledge or resources or even inertia. Quite a few times, the task ahead comes across as so daunting that the magnitude of challenge itself seems to dissuade. Most people, despite the desire, remain constrained by the circumstances. There are few however, who undeterred by the environment, initiate an action. These are the ones that deserve to be talked about.

Tishya Kasliwal, a 16-year-old 11th grade student of Vasant Valley School in New Delhi, is an example of those who attempt to act on what they think. Driven by an innate compassion, she had zeal to do her bit for the society yet like most girls and boys her age, even older for that matter, couldn’t identify the appropriate path.

There were multitude causes that resonated with her and at the same time the realisation of the limitation that she couldn’t practically involve herself in each of those. She didn’t want to choose any one cause to the neglect of others. Rather than withdraw or ponder indefinitely, Tishya developed a unique idea. She launched a give one campaign. The aim was to address the economic, social, physical, mental and educational needs of multiple groups.

Through the campaign, Tishya partnered with several NGO’s, charitable and philanthropic organisations to ascertain their specific needs. She then reached out to the civil society to seek contributions. The emphasis was that to give was important, not the quantum. The appeal to well intentioned individuals was to contribute whatever they could be it one pen, a notebook, a single bag, a solitary piece of garment etc. In order to be sustainable, the idea was that the contribution shouldn’t hurt the contributor and also serve some functional purpose. It was encapsulated beautifully in the theme, ‘give one, and impact many.’ She conducted drives in various locations, established a network of students committed to the ideals across geographies. The campaign was launched online as well through www.giveonecampaign.org.

The endeavor continues at the time of writing. The scale has enhanced from humble beginnings. Of course the potential to grow is manifolds after all the scope for acts of kindness cannot have any ceiling. I hope such ideas get the requisite attention, applause and support. More people are inspired to either give or set on their own journey to help.

They say there is never a wrong time to do the right thing. In a perfectly parallel mode, irrespective of the magnitude, any act of benevolence is always welcome. Small starts often bring about great changes.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma