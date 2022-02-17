New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Thursday conducted an interactive session with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) under the initiative ‘Labharthiyon Se Rubaroo’. The programme has been launched to monitor progress of projects under the Mission by directly interacting with beneficiaries.

In today’s session, Secretary, MoHUA, interacted with PMAY(U) beneficiaries from Assam, Jharkhand and Kerala to know about their life transforming experiences, empowerment stories after getting a pucca house of their own under the Mission. A virtual tour of their houses was also undertaken.

From Assam, Kunti Singh and Milon Mandal were part of this online interaction. From Jharkhand, Manisha Kachhap and Mamani Pal joined the session while from Kerala, Radhanmani and Suma R. were part of ‘Labharthiyon Se Rubaroo’ virtual interaction.

The beneficiaries said that having a home of their own is like a dream come true and if the Scheme was not there, they would have not been able to construct a home for themselves.

“Mera apna ghar banana ka sapna, sapna hi reh jata agar PMAY(U) scheme nahi hoti” said Kunti Singh of Assam’s Dhekiajuli. Meanwhile, Mamani Pal from Jharkhand’s Bundu said that the house has empowered her and given her a life of dignity and comfort in the society.

Suma R, who hails from Kerala’s Alappuzha, spoke about how she dreamt of having her own home for years. “We used to live in a one-room set earlier. Now, due to PMAY(U) scheme, we were able to build our dream home),” she said.

‘Labarthiyon Se Rubaroo’ has been planned as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The initiative was launched by the Ministry in September 2021. This was the 22nd edition of the programme hosted by the Ministry with beneficiaries of different States/UTs.

PMAY(U) is in its seventh year of implementation. So far, against the assessed demand of 112 lakh houses, the Ministry has sanctioned 114.04 lakh houses; out of which, 93.25 lakh are grounded for construction and over 54.78 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan