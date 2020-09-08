Rhea Chakraborty arrested: Maneshinde said that Rhea was being hounded by three central probe agencies because she was in love "with a drug addict".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Tuesday termed the arrest of the actress by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case linked to the death actor Sushant Singh Rajput as "travesty of justice".

In a statement following the arrest of Sushant's girlfriend and his live-in partner, Maneshinde said that Rhea was being hounded by three central probe agencies because she was in love "with a drug addict".

"Travesty of Justice. 3 Central Agencies hounding a single Woman, just because she was in love with a Drug Addict and was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under the care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to the consumption of Illegally Administered Medicines and used drugs," Maneshinde said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after a tough three-days of grilling to break the drug cartel linked with the death of Sushant.

The NCB had interrogated Rhea for six hours on Sunday, later on Monday for eight hours and again for around five hours on Tuesday before placing her under arrest.

The agency has said it wants to question the 28-year-old actress and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket.

Rhea Chakraborty was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that are probing different angles surrounding Rajput's death.

In her interviews given to multiple TV news channels, the actress had said she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that Rajput used to consume marijuana.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta