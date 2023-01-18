Hotel in Kerala’s Ernakulam Shut After 68 People Fall Ill In Suspected Food Poisoning; Probe On

AS MANY as 68 people who consumed food from a hotel at Paravur in Kerala's Ernakulam district were hospitalised over food poisoning on Tuesday. As soon as the matter came to light, the Municipal Health officials closed down the hotel- Majlis.

Out of these 68 individuals, 28—including two children—were admitted to the Paravur Taluk Hospital, while 20 sought treatment at private hospitals. Those who have eaten food from this place have sought treatment in other districts as well. Nine others who got food poisoning were students of Kunnukara MES College. Of these 68 people, one woman identified as Geethu from Cherai- has been in critical condition and hence was shifted to the Ernakulam Medical College, ANI reported.

On Monday evening, the people who had consumed Kuzhimanthi, Alfaham and Shawai from this hotel were admitted to the hospital due to severe vomiting and diarrhoea. As per the Municipal Health officials, the health problem was suspected to have been caused due to the alleged consumption of meat.

Soon after the matter came to light, the hotel was shut down by the health department of the Paravur Municipality and it was thoroughly investigated by officials as well. Later, issuing a press release, Leader of the Kerala Opposition VD Satheesan said the continuous incidence of food poisoning in the state is "frightening" the people.

"Repetition of such incidents highlights the inaction of health and food safety departments. I have demanded adequate treatment be provided to those admitted to the hospital. The current information is that there is nothing to fear about anyone's health condition. The hotel has been closed due to food poisoning. The Food Safety Department has asked officials to intensify inspections in the region," he, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

Earleir on Friday, the Kerala Government released new guidelines for catering services due to safety and health concerns following many food poisoning incidences in the state. As per the new regulations, a licence for catering services in the state is now required, and all personnel must have a health card, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George said.

Earlier on January 4, the Food Safety Department of the Kerala government conducted an inspection in 429 establishments across the state and shut down 43 hotels following the death of a woman in a suspected food poisoning incident at a religious event.