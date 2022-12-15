'Hosting Osama Bin Laden, Attacking Parliament': India Rebukes Pakistan For Raking Up Kashmir Issue In UN

HITTING back at Pakistan after it raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council, India strongly condemned the action, asserting that a country that sheltered slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament does not have the credentials to "sermonize" in the power UN organ.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the UN's legitimacy is dependent on its effective response to today's critical concerns as pandemics, climate change, wars, and terrorism.

"We are obviously focused today on the urgency of reforming multilateralism. We will naturally have our particular views, but there is a growing convergence that this cannot be delayed any further, Jaishankar, who is chairing India's signature event on reformed multilateralism, as quoted by the news agency PTI said.

"While we search for the best solutions, our discourse must never accept the normalisation of such threats. The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise. That certainly applies to state sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament serve as credentials to sermonize before this Council," he added.

Back then in 2001, on December 13, terrorists from Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire, killing nine people.

The statement from Jaishankar came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue while speaking in the Council debate on reformed multilateralism. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, was chairing the debate when Mr Bhutto spoke in the Council.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have risen after New Delhi used Article 370 of the Constitution to abolish Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019. Pakistan reacted angrily to India's decision, downgrading diplomatic ties and expelling the Indian envoy.

In response, India to the international community said that the repeal of Article 370 is an internal matter. It also asked Pakistan to accept reality and refrain from spreading anti-India propaganda.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

This is not the first time Pakistan has attempted to raise the Kashmir problem. In November, during a plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Security Council reforms, the country tried to raise the topic.