At Least 10 Dead, Several Trapped In Fire At Hospital In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

At least 10 people died in a fire at New Life Multi Speciality Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday. Visuals from the scene showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from the building. Efforts were being made to evacuate other patients and people trapped inside the hospital. As per police officials, the hospital where the fire broke out is situated near the Damoh Naka area of Jabalpur and the cause of the fire can be a short circuit.

"Four people have died and three are severely injured. It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire," informed Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Jabalpur Hospital. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/RdjjqARKIY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2022

#UPDATE | Around 9-10 people have lost their lives in the fire that broke out at New City House Hospital in Jabalpur, due to a short circuit: Siddharth Bahaguna, Jabalpur SP https://t.co/iXp9whWEOE — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2022

"It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital," Akhilesh Gaur, Jabalpur's Chief Superintendent of police said. He also said that the fire has been put out.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of 4 people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur Hospital.