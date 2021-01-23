In the video, it is seen, the flaming stick is thrown towards the animal, and it lands on the elephant.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a 40-year-old elephant died after some miscreants threw a flaming stick on it in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. Now, the visuals are doing rounds on the internet in which it is seen that a few people are attempting to scare away the elephant with a branch that was lit. In the video, it is seen, the flaming stick is thrown towards the animal, and it lands on the elephant. The flames are seen spreading on the animal's head, and he is seen running away from the spot.

According to the reports, the elephant was found in a severe condition with ear injuries, and he died on Tuesday while the forest officials were transporting him for treatment.

In the video, the elephant is seen running away from the people who are holding the branch which has been lit with fire, A man is also heard in the video saying, "Enough, just leave it for some time." There is a man seen in the video who is trying to drive away the elephant with the fire. Another bystander is heard saying, "That’s it, let it go die.”

On the basis of the video, two persons, Prasath (36) and Raymond Dean (28), who are from Mavanallah. One more person, Ricky Ryan (31), is also involved in this case, and a case has been registered against these three. The third accused is not in town and so the two persons detained were arrested today and will be sent for remand," read the press note by the Deputy Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media, in which, a forest officer is seen profusely crying and is heard saying, “Who will I talk to? Whom will I take care of? Oh god, I am sorry."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma