Horoscope Today, November 20, 2020: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: We all wonder what would happen next in our lives so that we can prepare for the challenges well in advance. However, one thing which we should always remember is that all zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which makes them unique. Therefore, it becomes more important for us to know the details of our horoscopes. So, if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries:

Professionally, this will be a wonderful day for you. Your reputation will grow and your seniors will support you. Your financial condition will improve and there's a slight possibility that you will meet an old friend today.

Taurus:

Today, you will be inclined towards religious activities. However, you are advised to take care of your health. Travelling is on the cards.

Gemini:

It will be a tough day for you. However, you need not worry as things will improve soon. Be calm and face all tough situations bravely. Stars suggest that you should avoid taking unnecessary stress.

Cancer:

You need to take a step ahead and be a bit more responsible. It is a good day to start something new. Your financial condition will improve but you need to be a bit cautious in your professional life today.

Leo:

This will be a brilliant day for you. If you are planning to invest in the land then you should not make any delay. Your financial condition will improve and you will be able to fulfil family obligations.

Virgo:

A nice and lovely day is on the cards! Stars suggest that you will spend a lovely time with your family members and friends today. Your professional respect will grow and you might get an increment or a promotion.

Libra:

Like Leos, this is a good day for Libras to invest in land. However, they are advised to be a bit cautious while driving. Avoid eating outside.

Scorpio:

Control your anger at all cost! You will get success in the latter half of the day. Be calm and be careful in financial transactions.

Sagittarius:

If you are planning for a vacation then this is a good day. Your respect in professional life will grow. You will be able to complete a pending task at the office that will increase your professional reputation.

Capricorn:

Love is in the air as you might meet a special someone today. Students will get unprecedented success. Health will improve.

Aquarius:

There will be a sweetness in relationship with spouse. You will also get support from your colleagues and friends. However, you need to take care of your health.

Pisces:

Don't take unnecessary stress and avoid taking risks in your professional life. Things will improve soon. Be a bit cautious about your health and don't get angry.

