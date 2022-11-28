Hope To Internationalise Regional Content Soon: Anurag Thakur At IFFI Closing Ceremony In Goa

The 9-day-long 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded in Goa on November 28. The ceremony was attended by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur while addressing the audience said that "IFFI not only entertain but educates too."

"IFFI not only entertained but also educated us. IFFI opened up a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old, new and festival veterans," he said.

"Over 282 movies were screened at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The strength of IFFI is increasing every year. I'm hopeful that in future it will be grander so that we can internationalise regional content," he said.

"The advent of different streams of cinema, propelled affordable handsets and cheaper data prices is leaping ahead on sheer individual talent to showcase powerful and captivating stories to the world."

He also talked about how Indians reciprocated the Cannes Country of Honour. He said, "We reciprocated our Cannes Country of Honour status by welcoming France as Country of Focus, marking 75 years of diplomatic ties with France and also India celebrating 75 years of India's independence."

Besides Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also graced the event.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities Asha Parekh, Ayushman Khurana, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Rana Duggubati, and Anand Rai Akshay Kumar also attended the closing ceremony of the international Film festival of India.

Telugu Star Chiranjeevi was given the Indian film personality of the year at IFFI 2022, Goa. "Congratulations to the superstar of our times Chiranjeevi Ji who has been conferred with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award. He has had an illustrious career spanning nearly 4 decades&over 150 films that have left audiences spellbound," said Union IB Minister Anurag Thakur.