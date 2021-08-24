Speaking in a special session on Afghanistan, Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India to UN, said "Everyone is concerned about increasing violations of fundamental rights of Afghan citizens."

New Delhi|Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday (August 24) said that everyone is concerned about the condition of Afghan citizens following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan while addressing at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Speaking in a special session on Afghanistan, Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India to UN, said "Everyone is concerned about increasing violations of fundamental rights of Afghan citizens. Afghans are worried about whether their right to live with dignity would be respected."

He further added that the current situation in Afghanistan is of "great concern" to India, hoping that it does not pose a challenge to its neighbors and the country is not used by terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM.

The Permanent Representative of India to the UN also mentioned that the country hopes the situation in Afghanistan returns to normalcy soon and the rights of Afghan women, minorities, and the aspirations of Afghan children are respected. "We also hope that there is an inclusive and broad-based dispensation which represents all sections of Afghan society. Voices of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children, and the rights of minorities must be respected," Pandey added.

India is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan and will continue to call upon parties concerned to maintain law and order, ensure the safety and security of all Afghan nationals, UN personnel, and diplomatic staff members, Pandey concluded.

Meanwhile, even as the Taliban stated that no one would be harmed, thousands of people are desperate to flee the war-torn country as they remain apprehensive of the fundamentalist organization. A special Air India flight ferrying 87 Indians from Afghanistan’s Kabul landed in Delhi early on August 22.

