In a series of tweets, PM Modi congratulated Biden and Harris on their "spectacular victory" and expressed hopes that India-US ties will get stronger in their leadership.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after their historic win in the US Presidential 2020.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister congratulated the President-elect and Vice President-elect on their "spectacular victory" and expressed hopes that India-US ties will get stronger in their leadership.

"Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

"Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership," PM Modi said in another tweet.

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Apart from PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Biden and Harris and said that he is looking forward to working with them to "further strengthen the India-US ties".

"My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris, as Vice President. I wish Joe Biden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations," President Kovind tweeted.

My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday defeated Donald Trump in the US Presidential Elections 2020 that were held on November 3.

While Biden will become the 46th President of the US, Harris will become the country's first ever woman Vice President. She would also become the US' first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American Vice President.

"America, I'm honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," Biden said in a tweet after his win.

Meanwhile, Harris said, "this election is about so much more than” Joe Biden “or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma