Home Ministry Adds Kashmir Born IS Recruiter Aijaz Ahanger To ‘Individual Terrorist’ List

Ahanger was born in Kashmir but operates from Afghanistan and is the chief recruiter for Islamic State in India. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday designated Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger aka Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri as an “individual terrorist” under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. He has been accused as the main recruiter of the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Ministry informed that Ahanger also had close contacts with Al-Qaeda and other global terror groups.

Ahanger was born in Kashmir, but he is currently based in Afghanistan and from there he operates as the chief recruiter for the ISJK, according to a report by ANI.

The notification released by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Ahanger was working to provide traction to militancy in Kashmir and “has started the process of identifying people for inclusion in his Kashmir based network”.

According to the Ministry, Islamic State had appointed Ahanger as the organisation’s head for its India cell and was instrumental in initiating an online India-centric ISIS propaganda magazine.

The notification further stated that he has been on the radar of Indian agencies for more than two decades for his terror related activities in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry added that he had started planning terror related strategies in the state by developing coordination channels between various terrorist organisations.

He is the 49th terrorist to be designated as ‘individual terrorist’ under the UAPA, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The fourth schedule of the UAPA provides centre with the power to add an individual to the fourth schedule of the act, if the government finds compelling reasons to believe that such a person is involved in terror-related activities. This provision was added to the act by way of an amendment in August 2019.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967 has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

(With agency inputs)