Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2021: In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said that 15 awardees are from the CBI while five are NIA officials. On the other hand, five awardees are from NCB.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday said that around 152 police officers, including 28 women officials, were awarded the "Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" for the year 2021 in recognition of their "excellence in investigation" of a crime.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that 15 awardees are from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while five are National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials. On the other hand, five awardees are from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The Home Ministry further said that 11 officials were each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Kerala and Rajasthan, eight from Tamil Nadu, seven from Bihar, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi Police.

Five police officers are Telangana, four each from Assam, Haryana, Odisha and West Bengal while the remaining are from the other states and union territories (UTs), the Home Ministry said.

Following is the full list of police officials awarded with the "Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation":

Name and Rank (S/Shri) Name of State /UT/ Organisation Shri Samineni Anthony Raj, Insp Andhra Pradesh Shri B Suresh Babu, CI Andhra Pradesh Shri K.V.V.N.V. Prasad, SDPO Andhra Pradesh Shri T Madhu, CI Andhra Pradesh Shri K Ravi Manohara Chary, SDPO Andhra Pradesh Shri M. Harsha Vardhan, Addl.DCP Arunachal Pradesh Shri Bibekanand Das, SSP Assam Dr. Rashmi Rekha Sarmah, DySP Assam Shri Sukumar Sinha, Insp Assam Shri Dipankar Gogoi, SI Assam Smt Nitasha Guria, SSP Bihar Shri Babu Ram, SSP Bihar Shri Hari Prasath S., SP Bihar Shri Nilesh Kumar, SP Bihar Shri Yogendra Kumar, SP Bihar Shri Ugranath Jha, Insp Bihar Shri Md. Neyaz Ahmad, CI Bihar Shri Rajeev Sharma, DSP Chhattisgarh Ms. Indira Vaishnava, SI Chhattisgarh Smt. Indu Sharma, ASI Chhattisgarh Smt. Ezilda D’Souza, Dy.SP Goa Shri Nitesh Pandey, ASP Gujarat Shri Vidhi Somdutt Choudhary, DCP Gujarat Shri Mahendra Laxman Bhai Salunke, PI Gujarat Shri Mangubhai Vithalbhai Tadvi, PI Gujarat Shri Darshansinh Bhagavatsinh Barad, PI Gujarat Shri A Y Baloch, PI Gujarat Shri Aman Kumar, Insp Haryana Shri Amit Dahiya, DSP Haryana Smt. Kamlesh, L/SI Haryana Smt. Poonam Kumari, L/Insp Haryana Smt. Kiran Bala, Insp Himachal Pradesh Smt. Nilza Angmo, DySP J&K/Ladakh Shri Chandra Shekhar Azad, DySP Jharkhand Shri Shyam Kishore Mahto, Insp Jharkhand Shri Parameshwar A. Hegde, DySP Karnataka Shri H N Dharmendra, ACP Karnataka Shri C Balakrishna, DySP Karnataka Shri Manoj Hovale, PI Karnataka Shri Devaraj T V, CPI Karnataka Shri Shivappa Satteppa Kamatagi, PI Karnataka Shri Sujith Das S, SP Kerala Shri Hari Sankar, AIG Kerala Shri A Asokan, DySP Kerala Shri Siju B K, Insp. Kerala Shri Alavi C, Insp. Kerala Shri Shinto P Kurian, Insp. Kerala Shri K J Peter, Insp. Kerala Shri V.V. Benny, DySP Kerala Shri P Vikraman, DySP Kerala Shri Umesh Pratap Singh, Insp Madhya Pradesh Shri Alok Shrivastava, Insp Madhya Pradesh Shri Animesh Kumar Dwivedi, Insp Madhya Pradesh Smt. Aakanksha Sahare, SI Madhya Pradesh Shri Sunil Lata, Insp Madhya Pradesh Shri Jitendra Singh Bhaskar, Insp Madhya Pradesh Smt. Arti Dhurve, SI Madhya Pradesh Shri Reval Singh Barde, Insp Madhya Pradesh Ms Rampyari Dhurve, SI Madhya Pradesh Ms Anju Sharma, SI Madhya Pradesh Shri Abhay Nema, Insp Madhya Pradesh Smt. Mamta Lawrence D’souza, Insp Maharashtra Smt. Padmaja Amole Badhe, ACP Maharashtra Smt. Alka Dhiraj Jadhav, API Maharashtra Smt. Pritee Prakash Tipare, ACP Maharashtra Shri Rahul Dhalsing Bahure, API Maharashtra Shri Manohar Narsappa Patil, PI Maharashtra Shri Baburao Bhauso Mahamuni, DySP Maharashtra Shri Ajit Rajaram Tike, DySP Maharashtra Shri Sunil Shankar Shinde, Insp Maharashtra Shri Sunil Devidas Kadasne, SP Maharashtra Shri Umesh Shankar Mane Patil, DySP Maharashtra Smt. M Priyadarshini Devi W/SI Manipur Shri Banraplang Jyrwa, DySP Meghalaya Shri V L Chama Ralte, SI Mizoram Shri Temsuyangba Ao, UBSI Nagaland Shri Debendra Kumar Mallick, Insp Odisha Shri Debendra Kumar Biswal, Insp Odisha Shri Trupti Ranjan Nayak, SI Odisha Shri Srikanta Sahu, SI Odisha Shri Sandeep Goel, SSP Punjab Shri Baljit Singh, Insp Punjab Shri Anant Kumar, Addl.SP Rajasthan Shri Suresh Sharma, DySP Rajasthan Shri Anil Kumar Doriya, Insp Rajasthan Shri Dinesh Lakhawat, Insp Rajasthan Shri Daraja Ram, Insp Rajasthan Shri Ashok Anjana, Insp Rajasthan Shri Dharmendra Singh, DCP Rajasthan Shri Arun Kumar, Insp Rajasthan Shri Bhawani Singh, HC Rajasthan Shri M Saravanan, Insp Tamil Nadu Smt. A Anbarasi, W/Insp Tamil Nadu Smt. P Kavitha, W/Insp Tamil Nadu Shri R Jayavel, Insp Tamil Nadu Smt. K Kalaiselvi, W/Insp Tamil Nadu Shri G Manivannan, Insp Tamil Nadu Shri P R Chidambaramurugesan, Insp Tamil Nadu Smt. C Kanmani, W/Insp Tamil Nadu Shri Nayini Bhujanga Rao, ACP Telangana Shri Aligati Madhusudhan, DySP Telangana Shri N Shyam Prasad Rao, ACP Telangana Shri G. Shyam Sunder, ACP Telangana Shri Nenavath Nagesh, SI Telangana Smt. Rita Debnath, WSI Tripura Smt. Neeta Rani, Insp Uttar Pradesh Shri Mukesh Kumar Singh, Insp Uttar Pradesh Shri Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, Insp Uttar Pradesh Shri Ghanshyam Shukla, SI Uttar Pradesh Shri Ashok Kumar, Insp Uttar Pradesh Shri Sanjay Nath Tiwari, Insp Uttar Pradesh Smt. Shweta Srivastava, ACP Uttar Pradesh Shri Arun Kumar Pathak, Insp Uttar Pradesh Shri Anil Kumar, SI Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Prakash Yadav, Insp Uttar Pradesh Shri Pradeep Kumar, Insp Uttarakhand Shri Sudip Kumar Das, SI West Bengal Shri Kausikbrata Majumder, SI West Bengal Shri Suman Sadhukhan, SI West Bengal Shri Jitendra Prasad, SI West Bengal Shri Krishnavijay Jayantilal Gohil, HC Dadra& N.Haveli/ Daman & Diu Late Shri Satish Chander Sharma, Insp (Posthumously) Delhi Shri Amaleshwar Kumar Rai, Insp Delhi Shri Sandeep Lamba, ACP Delhi Shri Gurmeet Singh Kataria, Insp Delhi Shri Virender Singh, Insp Delhi Ms. Domnica Purty, Insp Delhi Shri Anurag Kumar, DIG NIA Shri Amit Singh, SP NIA Shri Rakesh Balwal, SP NIA Shri Kanchan Mitra, DySP NIA Shri Neeraj Sharma, Insp NIA Shri Vijay Kumar Shukla, Addl.SP CBI Shri Sham Datt, DySP CBI Shri Kaushal Kishore Singh, DySP CBI Shri Rajender Singh Gosain, DySP CBI Shri Ananda Krishanan T P, DySP CBI Shri Atul Hajela, DySP CBI Shri Maharshi Ray Hajong, DySP CBI Shri Ashutosh Kumar, DySP CBI Shri Sardar Singh Chauhan, Insp CBI Shri Ravinder Kumar, Insp CBI Smt. A Bama, Insp CBI Shri Rakesh Kumar Srivastava, Insp CBI Shri Deepak, Insp CBI Smt. Pachaiammal Sampath Kumar, Insp CBI Shri Tarun Gaur, Insp CBI Shri Sameer D Wankhede, ZD NCB Shri Kamal Pal Singh, ZD NCB Shri Rohit Srivastava, Supdt. NCB Shri Latchubugatha Sanyasi Babu, IO NCB Shri Ashish Ranjan Prasad, IO NCB

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma