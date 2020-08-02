New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for the dreadful coronavirus. Shah is now admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

In a tweet, Shah informed that he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus. Shah, however, informed that his condition is stable but he is being admitted to the hospital on advice of the doctors. The Home Minister further requested those who came in contact with him in last few days to get tested for the deadly infection and quarantine themselves.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

The Union Home Minister has been at the forefront in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, specially in the national capital where he has helped Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to control the pandemic in the city-state.

Following Shah's annoucement, several Indian leaders wishes the Home Minister a speedy recovery. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wished Shah a speedy recovery, urging him to return soon and lead the country with the "same energy". BJP leaders JP Nadda, Ram Madhav and Tajasvi Surya also urged Shah to get well soon and said that "all prayers are with him".

Meanwhile, several Indian politicians and state ministers, including Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, have contracted the deadly COVID-19 infection. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun had passed away at the age of 62 due to the novel coronavirus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected more than 17 lakh so far and claimed over 37,000 lives in India, taking the mortality rate in India to 2.13 per cent which is the lowest in the world. Meanwhile, over 11 lakh people have recovered from the deadly infection so far in India. According to the Union Health Ministry, the recovery rate in India stands at 65.43 per cent.

The first coronavirus case was reported in India on January 30 and on May 19, the country's tally crossed the 1 lakh mark. On June 27, India's coronavirus cases crossed the five lakh mark while the ten lakh mark was crossed on July 17. The COVID-19 count had reached 16 lakh on July 31 and within just two days, the tally has crossed the 17 lakh-mark.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma