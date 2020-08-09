The Ministry of Home Affairs has rubbished the report regarding the health status of Home Minister Amit Shah. The ministry said that COVID-19 test has not been conducted

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs has rubbished the report regarding the health status of Home Minister Amit Shah. The ministry said that COVID-19 test has not been conducted. The tweet by BJP MP Tiwari has also been deleted.

#COVID19 test of Home Minister Amit Shah has not been conducted so far: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Official https://t.co/8UaeUtNgBp August 9, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for croronavirus infection. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter to share the health status of the Home Minister. "Respected Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for COVID-19," Tiwari said in his Tweet

Shah was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital last Sunday after being diagnosed Covid-19 positive. The Home Minister had tweeted that he is “fine” but was getting hospitalised in keeping with the advice of his doctors.

Shah has been actively leading efforts to fight the pandemic in the country where the case tally crossed the 2 million mark on Friday.Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, was also hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus last week. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also recovering in hospital.

