Home Minister Amit Shah Seeks Report From Police In Kanjhawala Death Case

TAKING note of the death of the 20-year-old, who was killed after being dragged by a car for about seven kilometres in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday sought a detailed report from Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawla incident, as per sources cited by ANI.

Amit Shah has asked the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Shalini Singh to submit a detailed report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the matter.

Ministry of Home Affairs under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report from Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawla incident. Special Commissioner in Delhi Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to MHA: Sources pic.twitter.com/EQ6MUCQrKm — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Following the direction from Shah, the MHA also wrote a letter to the Delhi police Commissioner Sanjay Arora seeking a detailed report on the incident that took place on New Year's morning in the Kanjhawla area in outer Delhi.

This came hours after the Delhi Police arrested 5 men in the case. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling on Sunday, police said.

Apart from this, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident.

Earlier the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that one of the accused of the case is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) pointing towards the accused Manoj Mittal.

While addressing a press conference, the AAP leader said, "An accused behind bars in Sultanpuri police station is a BJP leader named Manoj Mittal. There is a cover-up in the entire incident because the L-G is aware of the involvement of a BJP leader. I challenge Vinay Saxena to publicise the call details of the accused."

He also took a sharp dig at the DCP and said that the official was trying to defend the accused. "After the arrest of the accused, the DCP is speaking the language of the accused and is trying to defend the accused. Why haven't the DCP and SHO been dismissed yet? The DCP is trying to intimidate journalists," he said.

He further added that the police filed a case under section 304 A (death due to negligence), a weak section in which bail is available at the police station itself.