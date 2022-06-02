New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a high-level meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and RAW chief Samnat Goel amid a spate of targeted killings of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is Shah's second meeting in two weeks regarding the situation in the Valley. It comes hours after a bank manager was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district. In another targeted attack on Thursday night, a migrant labourer was shot dead while another was injured by terrorists in Budgam district.

The deliberations came a day ahead of Friday's high-level meeting convened by Shah to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior functionaries of the central government and union territory would participate in the meeting which is also expected to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Amarnath yatra, being held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Doval along with RAW chief Samnat Goel met Shah for over an hour at the home minister's office at North Block this afternoon, PTI reported.

Details of the meeting were not known immediately but they were believed to have discussed the situation in restive Kashmir where the bank employee hailing from Rajasthan was killed this morning -- the third non-Muslim government employee.

The bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, used to work at the Ellaqui Dehati Bank in Kulgam. He was attacked inside his office on Thursday.

His killing came just two days after a Hindu teacher was shot dead in the district.

The targeted killings in the Valley have led to massive protests with Kashmiri Hindus demanding immediate action from the government. On Thursday, hundreds of government employees - mainly Hindus - also conducted a march in Jammu, demanding their transfer to their respective home districts.

The march was carried out from Press Club to Ambedkar Chowk.

"Nearly 8,000 employees from different districts of Jammu are working in Kashmir under inter-district transfer policy and we are not going to return and resume our duties in the present atmosphere. We are serving there for the last 15 years but are feeling insecure and tense in view of the spurt in the targeted killings," Ramesh Chand, a teacher posted in Anantnag, told news agency PTI.

"We are frustrated by the deteriorating security situation as nobody, including Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs are safe there. Anyone can become a victim of terrorists anytime," he added.

The central government, which is trying to ensure the return of Kashmiri Pandits, is yet to issue a statement. However, officials have said that the government might shift Kashmiri migrants employed under PM's special package and other employees belonging to the Jammu division in "secured locations".

"PM Package employees and others from minority communities posted in Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations and the process to be completed by 6 June," PTI quoted sources as saying. "It has to be ensured that no employee should work or reside in isolated areas or in a scattered manner."

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta