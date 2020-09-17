Union home minister Amit Shah was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:Union home minister Amit Shah was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. He was re-admitted to the Delhi hospital on Monday for a post-covid checkup. Earlier in the day, Shah had addressed an event in his constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat through video conference.

After his admission at AIIMS on September 12, the AIIMS said in a statement: "As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical check up before Parliament session for 1-2 days".

Shah was earlier admitted to the premier health institute for post-COVID care on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments. He, however, was discharged from the hospital after two weeks on August 31.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he recovered from the disease.

With his recovery, the 55-yr-old may attend the remaining monsoon session of the parliament that began on Monday with Covid safety measures





