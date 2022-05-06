New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (May 6) met with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly and had dinner at the latter's residence in Kolkata, West Bengal. Shah, on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was accompanied by a number of BJP leaders, including the leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for the dinner.

Shah arrived at Ganguly's residence in a white SUV along with his bodyguards. A crowd had gathered to meet Shah, who sat in the front seat and greeted the people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and had dinner with him at his residence in Kolkata, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/dCn3TkgsT1 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

Furthermore, earlier in the day, Ganguly told reporters that the dinner meeting isn't political in nature and shouldn't be perceived as one. He said he knows Shah for over a decade and has met several times too. The Union minister's son, Jay Shah, is Ganguly's colleague as the Secretary at BCCI.

"We have a lot to talk about. I have known him since 2008. When I used to play, we met but not so much as I used to be on tour. I work with his son. It is an old association," he said.

"Will go home and see. He is a vegetarian," he added when asked about the menu for the dinner.

Before going to Ganguly's residence, Shah attended the 'Mukti-matrika'' (Freedom as Mother) cultural programme, organized by the Ministry of Culture at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial Hall. The programme also featured a dance by Ganguly's wife, Dona Ganguly, and her troupe, Diksha Manjari.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Shah said the BJP wanted a CBI probe into the death of BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia in Kolkata while hitting out at the TMC-led government over political violence in the state. Chowrasia, a member of the BJP's youth wing, was found hanging in an abandoned building near his home in north Kolkata on Friday morning. He was slated to lead a bike rally to welcome Shah.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha