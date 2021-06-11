Delhi Unlock: The home delivery of liquor might take some time as the Delhi government is yet to issue the terms and conditions that will go with the implementation of this relaxation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Thursday notified the rules allowing delivery of liquor for orders placed via mobile applications or websites. The order to allow home delivery of liquor in the national capital which was announced last week will come into effect from today June 11. Here are seven things you should know before placing the order.

• The home delivery of liquor might take some time as the Delhi government is yet to issue the terms and conditions that will go with the implementation of this relaxation. Earlier, the home delivery of liquor was only allowed for orders placed via fax or email. However, now you can place it online via mobile and website.

• Since there were no takers for the L-13 licence, the government has not issued any L-13 licence to date. Once this rule is amended, orders for home delivery of liquor will start functioning.

• The Delhi finance department has said that most of the amendments, including Rule 66 of the Delhi Excise Rules will come into effect from June 10.

• However, the commencement of the delivery of liquor in Delhi still depends on the number of L-13 licences and their clearance from the government.

• The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021 permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces such as courtyards of clubs, bars attached to hotels, and terraces.

• Restaurants and pubs are now allowed to have live performances as well.

• The customers will have the choice of getting alcohol in bottles.

Amid the lockdown restrictions last year, visuals of crowding outside the liquor shops had prompted the Supreme Court to say that state governments should consider home delivery of liquor.

Following this, the Delhi government announced to allow home delivery of liquor online via mobile phones and websites on June 1. Since then people have been eagerly waiting for the liquor shops to start delivery.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha