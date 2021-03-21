Deputy CM Nitin Patel was quoted saying to PTI that there will be no permission for people to celebrate Holi. For those people who will violate the rules, strict action will be taken against them.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The festival of Holi is around the corner but the number of coronavirus cases has started rising again and this has become a major concern for people. In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Nitin Patel announced that there will be no Holi celebration and only the religious ritual of Holika Dahan will take place. The festival of Holika Dahan is on March 28 and Holi, the festival of colours will be observed on March 29. The festival of Holika Dahan is also known as Choti Holi.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel was quoted saying to PTI that there will be no permission for people to celebrate Holi. For those people who will violate the rules, strict action will be taken against them.

He further said that people will also not be allowed to throw colours at each other.

Earlier today, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the government will not impose complete lockdown but the people need to follow the coronavirus guidelines and if someone tries to violate the rules, action will be taken against them.

The Gujarat government has also imposed night curfew in four cities of the state that are-- Ahmedabad Vadodara, Rajkot, and Surat.

Talking about the coronavirus cases of the state, the covid case tally has reached the mark of 2,85,429 with 1,565 COVID-19 cases being reported on Saturday. The recovery count of Gujarat is currently at 2,74,249.

What is Holika Dahan?

Holika Dahan is a festival that is celebrated a day before Holi. In this, people lit the pyre and they celebrate this day with full fervour and enthusiasm. On this day, people lit bonfire as it marks the win of good over evil, and they believe that all their miseries end on this day.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma