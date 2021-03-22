Holi 2021: In a Tweet, the Western Railways has informed that several trains have been cancelled or diverted due to the ongoing repair and construction work on the Dhrangadhra-Samakhiali section.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The festival of Holi is around the corner and many of us might be planning to return to our homes to celebrate the festival of colours. However, ahead of the Holi, the Indian Railways has cancelled several trains while many have been diverted from original routes.

In a Tweet, the Western Railways has informed that several trains have been cancelled or diverted due to the ongoing repair and construction work on the Dhrangadhra-Samakhiali section of the Ahmedabad division.

With Indian Railways cancelling several trains just days ahead of Holi, commuters are advised to check the status of trains before booking their tickets. Therefore, we at English Jagran have compiled a list of trains cancelled or diverted by the Railways.

* Train No. 09116/09115 cancelled from March 21 to March 23

* Train No. 02973 from Gandhidham and Ahmedabad cancelled from March 24

* Train No. 09336 Indore-Gandhidham will be suspended at Ahmedabad from March 21

* Train No. 09335 Gandhidham-Indore Special service will be terminated at Ahmedabad

* Train No. 09003 between Bhuj and Ahmedabad cancelled from March 21

* Train No. 09004 Bhuj-Bandra Terminus cancelled from March 22

* Train No. 06505 between Gandhidham and Ahmedabad cancelled from March 23

* Train No. 01192 between Bhuj and Ahmedabad cancelled from March 22

* Train No. 01191 between Bhuj and Ahmedabad cancelled from March 24

* Train No. 04311 running from Bareilly to Bhuj has been diverted via the Palanpur-Bhildi-Samakhiali route

* Train No. 04312 from Bhuj to Bareilly has been diverted via the Samakhiyali-Bhildi-Palanpur route

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma