New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Holi festival is nearing, COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in several states. On Saturday, India reported 62,000 new coronavirus cases taking the tally to 1.19 crore. This is the highest one-day toll in the last 6 months. After seeing the spike in the coronavirus cases, several states were forced to impose a ban on the public celebration of Holi. States such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, etc are following strict guidelines to curb the outspread of the deadly virus.

Here we have brought you the complete list of districts, states and union territories that are going to witness the ban on Holi.

Delhi

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered Delhiites to not hold any Holi celebration in public. Also, they asked the Delhi citizens to avoid gathering and celebrate the festival at home.

Mumbai

BMC ordered a ban on playing Holi in not just public but also private places.

Pune

The civic and district authorities have imposed a ban on the celebration of Holika Dahan and Holi in private and public places.

Chandigarh

On March 25, Union Territory imposed a ban on Holi celebration at Sector-17 Plaza, Sukhna Lake and all public government parks. Also, on March 29, entry to these places will be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm. They have strictly ordered people to celebrate Holi at their own houses.

Bihar

The state government have banned public Holi parties to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh

UP government issued a guideline in which people will have to take the permission of authorities before organising a Holi party in public. Also, they asked the organisers to ensure people are following social distancing and other COVID-19 rules.

Noida

Greater Noida and Noida authorities have banned public celebration. Also, they have advised people above 60 years and children below 10 years to remain indoors.

West Bengal

The state government have advised the people to avoid public gatherings on March 29.

Haryana

After seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government imposed a ban on the celebration of Holi in public places.

Rajasthan

The state has banned the gathering at markets, religious places and other public places on March 28 and March 29.

Gujarat

The state government have allowed the citizens to celebrate Holika Dahan in public. However, they have asked the authorities to ensure people are following COVID-19 protocols. The state government have banned the Holi celebration on March 29.

Karnataka

The state government have imposed public gatherings on Holi and Shab-e-Barat.

Odisha

The state has banned the celebration in public places. The government have advised the citizen to celebrate the festival at home.

Madhya Pradesh

The state government have imposed lockdown in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and other cities. They have asked people to avoid public gathering and are advised to play Holi at home.

